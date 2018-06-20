Facebook to introduce Interactive polls to videos along with game shows like HQ Trivia

We all would agree to the fact that watching videos is one of the best activities for a user when they have some free time. And you might have the experienced the urge to call out for your favorite creators for things you might disagree with. Keeping this need in mind Facebook is working towards developing Interactive Show Experiences for its videos.

It is being reported that Facebook will soon introduce a whole new set of tools which will allow the creators and publishers to ask a question during live videos and game shows such as HQ Trivia and other similar interactive experiences.

With the introduction of the new tool, Facebook is looking for various new methods to boost audience engagement and monetization for content creators apart from helping the creators to grow and retain their respective user base. The new feature will allow the creators to add polls, quizzes along with some gameplay elements in a live or pre-recorded video. The social media giant claims that it is "giving creators a blank canvas", using which they can make new innovations.

In order to make the new feature more popular, Facebook will be collaborating with BuzzFeed News and Fresno to test the new feature. Fresno will be hosting a quiz named "What's in the box" in which the participants will have to guess the contents of the box correctly, whereas the Buzzfeed news will feature "Outside Your Bubble" quiz in which the participants will have to guess what other contestants could be thinking.

It is also being reported that Facebook is also collaborating with INSIDER, whose parent publication is the Business Insider so that it can offer cash-based rewards to the winners which are quite similar to the HQ Trivia. However, as of now, it seems that Facebook is not making any moves to launch its own reward system and the company might allow the creators on its platform to offer their own incentives to the viewers.

Also, in addition to the Facebook's attempt to bring more users to engage with videos and posts, the company will also be introducing more interactive features for its previously available content. Moreover, Facebook also doesn't want its users to engage in passive viewing without interacting with the creators and other users, which implies that Facebook is focusing majorly on meaningful conversations.