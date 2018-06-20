Facebook is adding auto-playing video ads in Messenger

Advertisements on social media platforms could be annoying sometimes and especially if you are in a middle of a session. Facebook, the social media giant also doesn't spare its users when it comes to advertisement and shows them unwanted ads sometimes. Now, it seems that Facebook is in full swing to introduce more ads on its platform. This comes in tandem with the shopping links that the tech giant introduced for Instagram stories. Facebook will soon rollout auto-playing video ads in its Messenger as well.

As per some reports from the Recode, the users will begin to see the autoplay video ads in their Messenger's inbox soon. The major concern among the users is related to privacy. With more and more data theft scandals it will be hard for the users to share their private messages platform with the company. This might sound scary as the users might feel like their messages are being watched by the advertisers.

Facebook has introduced the ads for the messenger for over more than a year now. However, the social media giant is now trying to boost its ad revenue from the Messenger with the introduction of video ads that will cost the advertisers more.

Messenger's ad business head, Stefanos Loukakos, told Recode that Facebook will keep a tab on a user's behavior to determine if these ads are simply not hitting the spot or making the users feel uneasy. "Top priority for us is user experience. So we don't know yet [if these will work]. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn't show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send," he commented at the Cannes Lions ad fest this week.

Following the rollout of the video ads for the Messenger, it might not be long enough that the company begins rolling out ads for WhatsApp. As per Facebook, the company is running out of spaces for the advertisers and following the absence of the privacy-concerned WhatsApp founders from Facebook, it will not be a surprise if the feature becomes available for the WhatsApp users.