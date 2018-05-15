Facebook suspends over 200 apps with massive data usage

The social media giant Facebook is trying to get back on track following the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal that had affected the company. Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg along with several other executives from the company has assured the users that stealing information from apps will be completely blocked from the platform. Facebook has shared this update in an audit process after almost a month of grilling that Zuckerberg had to go through in front of the American Congress.

It is being reported that Ime Archibong, Facebook's VP of Product and Partnership had announced that Facebook has suspended near about 200 apps that were found guilty of carrying out some suspicious activities. The suspended apps were, however, were not banned permanently. Since the apps were associated with the misuse of data which belonged to a large number of users. Archibong had also hinted that a team consisting of both internal and external auditors has been deployed in order to investigate all the apps which had a large number of user base. This included Aleksandr Kogan's "This Is Your Digital Life".

Archinbong further assures the users that the investigation process is in full swing at the moment and also gave information about the two phases of probes. According to him, in the first phase, Facebook will first identify all the suspicious apps. Post that, in the second phase, it is being said that Facebook will also carry out the comprehensive interrogation. The comprehensive interrogation will give the social media giant an idea of what kind of data and in what amount the app owners have access to. Facebook will also organize "on-site inspections" to further data protection.

It is being reported that Facebook is investing big time to carry out the audit process. However, any mention about the timeline for the activity was not announced. As per him, weeding out all apps is strenuous task "and it will take time".

However believing Facebook blindly might not be an option keeping in mind that the company's track record while fulfilling promises. Let's hope that the company releases a foolproof solution for users privacy and data security.