Facebook Youth portal will educate teens about online safety and privacy

Facebook has recently announced a Youth Portal with which the social media giant is planning to educate the young generation on various aspects of data privacy. The main goal of the program is to educate the youth about how to make the most of its social media platform along with online safety. The Portal is nothing but a collection of a number of how-to articles. The articles will instruct the youth about the tools and features that are available on Facebook. It will also show the Facebook's Data Policy to the user in a more understandable language. This will help the users understand how their data is being used by the company.

The Youth Portal's homepage is further divided into two sections which include Facebook Basic and Tips and resources. In terms of functionalities, the Facebook Basic section will guide the users about the core Facebook tools. This tool further allows a user to create a profile, event page, etc. on the social media giant's platform. It will also give some tips to the uses that are related to privacy and security.

Whereas, the Security section instructs the users about the common security measures including setting up an unrecognized login alert and also creating an extra layer of security for the account. It will also allow a user to recover his/her hacked accounts along with the tips on how they can dodge the scams and phishing attacks. The Safety section, on the other hand, provides useful tips on how to stay away from the malicious users by making use of the tools including Message Block, reporting violent content etc.

The Privacy section is more useful as it not only guides the users on safeguarding their privacy but also helps the users to clearly understand the terms of Facebook's Data Policy. This will include the information that is collected by Facebook, and how it is being used or shared. This further provides information on how the users can manage the data that is shared with Facebook.

When it comes to the Tips and resources, the page gives general instruction from experienced Facebook users. It focuses on expressing ideas and opinion in a correct manner. As the alert is about Facebook connections, it will keep the account secure. Also, a blog section had been introduced where the young users will be able to read the blogs that are updated by fellow youngsters. This will further give them an idea of how to use Facebook safely and productively. The Youth Portal is now available in 60 languages and it used inputs from young users in UK, Italy, Brazil and the United States.