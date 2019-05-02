Family of deceased Apple Engineer filed lawsuit against Tesla News oi-Karan Sharma Back in 2018 Apple engineer Walter Huang lost his life in a car accident. Now his family has filed a lawsuit against Tesla. Know why they do so.

On March 23 2018, an Apple engineer Walter Huang lost his life in a car accident. It has been reported that he was driving his 2017 Tesla Model X on the U.S Highway 101 in Mountain View, California. According to the reports, Huang steered the car to the left and hit the concrete median. Now after a year, Huang's family has sued the company Tesla claiming that the Autopilot system of the car was malfunctioned which causes the accident.

On April 26, the lawsuit was filed by the family in the California Superior Court, County of Santa Clara. According to a Bloomberg report, the family also argued that the company was aware of the issue. The family claimed in the suit that the company should have given a notice to the buyers or issue a recall to solve the issue. The Tesla Model X was also reported for leaving lanes and striking fixed objects.

Furthermore, the lawsuit also claims that the Tesla car was lacking proper safety features like automatic emergency brakes. While defending the company Tesla spokesperson told Gizmodo that all Tesla cars come with automatic emergency braking.

"At 3 seconds prior to the crash and up to the time of impact with the crash attenuator, the Tesla's speed increased from 62 to 70.8 mph, with no precrash braking or evasive steering movement detected," reads The National Transportation Safety Board investigation report.

"The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver's hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision," reads the Tesla blog post.

Opinion

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that it is going to release one million automated taxis on roads by 2020. This lawsuit might raise the question on the autopilot system of the Tesla cars and might become a hurdle on the way of releasing automated taxis by 2020.

Let's see how Tesla is going to deal with the lawsuit and come out clean. Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be working on its self-driven car project. If Tesla finds guilty in the lawsuit then it will benefit Apple also to grab the market of self-driven cars at their launch.