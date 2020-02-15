Just In
- 26 min ago Oppo Find X2 Pro With 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC Stops By Geekbench
-
- 58 min ago Facebook Cancels Conference Over Coronavirus Fears
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Benchmark Android Smartphone In 2020?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price In India, Launch Offers Revealed
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs New Zealand Warm-up match: Shami, Bumrah, Umesh wreck hosts
- Movies Love Aaj Kal Box-Office Collection: Kartik-Sara’s Film Mints Rs 12.4 Crores On Day 1
- Finance How To Choose Between Old And New Tax Regime Using IT Dept’s Calculator?
- News Anti-CAA protest turns violent in Chennai, four cops hurt
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG BS6 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.25 Lakh
- Lifestyle Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Tabu Graces The Ramp In Her Exquisite Traditional Outfit
- Travel 10 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In February In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
FASTag Will Be Available For Free Until February 29: All You Need To Know
FASTag is one of the highly talked about topics of late as this electronic payment system is required for vehicles to pay toll charges on National Highways across the country. Earlier, the deadline for the same was December 31, 2019 and the same was extended to March 2020.
Previously, the Central government was charging Rs. 100 for the issuance of FASTag. Now, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that it has waived off Rs. 100 on the same for a limited time period, which is from February 15 to February 29. During this period, the NHAI FASTag will be available for vehicle owners for free and they do not have to pay anything to get the RFID tag.
Avail Free FASTag
So, until February 29, 2020, vehicle owners just have to visit the national highway toll plazas, common service centers, regional transport offices, petrol pumps, transport hubs, and other authorized physical point-of-sale locations to get FASTag for free. All they need to produce at the time of getting the FASTag is a valid RC (Registration Certificate) for their vehicles.
The official statement regarding the same notes that they have waived off the FASTag cost of Rs. 100 for 15 days so that there is an increase in the digital collection of the fee at National Highways toll plazas with the use of FASTag.
The Catch!
Though you get the FASTag for free as mentioned above until the end of this month, you need to know that you still have to pay for the same that you get from third-party issuers such as Paytm, HDFC, ICICI, and others. And, these third-party FASTags are still priced at Rs. 100 and also come with a security deposit of Rs. 200.
Notably, this is not the first time that FASTag is being offered for free of cost by the government. Back in December 2019, when the system was implemented across tolls in India, the government issued FASTag for free for vehicle owners.
And, once you get the FASTag, you still have to still continue with the recharge of the same similar to any digital payment wallet that you use.
-
23,999
-
19,640
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,860
-
1,03,900
-
15,550
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,870
-
15,345
-
62,899
-
34,860
-
44,499
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
51,150
-
98,400
-
20,000
-
92,999