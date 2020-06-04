ENGLISH

    Fitbit Flow Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator To Help Fight COVID-19

    By
    |

    Fitbit is a well-known brand when it comes to smart health products like fitness bands and smartwatches, etc. Now, the company has joined in the fight of CoVID-19 by introducing a new low-cost ventilator for the consumers. Called Fitbit Flow, the new device will help fight the pandemic situation. The company has already got a nod for this product from respective authorities and is expected to arrive soon.

    Fitbit Flow Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator To Help Fight COVID-19

     

    The Fitbit Flow has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) via the FDA (Federal Food & Drug Administration) in the US. We have seen brands like Xiaomi bring products like Air Pollution masks. But, only a few companies have come up with this idea of a cost-effective emergency ventilator.

    The ventilator was developed with a worsening situation all across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak. The rise in spread led to a shortage of ventilators and other medical aids.

    This is where Fitbit started developing the Fitbit Flow air ventilator. The product's design is inspired by the MIT E-Vent Design Toolbox and it functions as an automatic resuscitator based on the specification for Rapidly Manufactured Ventilation Systems.

    Fitbit also took some help from the clinicians of Oregon Health & Science University emergency medicine all through the development and testing of this product. This product is claimed to be a good example of how innovations take place in times of need.

    David Sheridan, MD, MCR, Assitant Professor of Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Co-Director of Emergency Clinical Innovation Oregon Health & Science University, states "Fitbit Flow is a great example of the incredible innovation that emerges when academia and industry employ problem-based innovation to respond quickly to an important need.

    COVID-19 is a new illness and we still have much to learn about the progression, treatment, and potential recurrence of this disease. We must develop solutions that can help ensure our health systems have the equipment they need now, and in the future, if we do see a resurgence of COVID-19"

     

    Currently, it is unknown, if the company will begin mass production any time soon or not. But, the rising number of coronavirus patients all across the globe is a major concern. It is good to see that brands like Fitbit are coming up with solutions that are aimed at making our lifestyle healthier.

    Read More About: fitbit wearable news
    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

