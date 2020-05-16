Just In
Fitbit Joins Fight Against Coronavirus With New Ventilators
As the entire world battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of companies are stepping forward to help. Be it COVID-19 trackers or ventilators and other technologies, many organizations are coming up with innovative ways to fight the global pandemic. The latest to join the battle is Fitbit, the popular fitness-tracking wearable company.
Fitbit Ventilators To Fight Pandemic
A CNBC report notes that Fitbit will be making emergency ventilators and will be shifting its supply chain for its manufacturing. The ventilators will be used to treat COVID-19 patients, one of the crucial equipment required. Ventilators from Fitbit could further boost the national supply of medical devices, which has become quite a shortage during the pandemic.
"There was a lot of concern about the shortage of ventilators and we realized we had expertise already around the supply chain," Fitbit CEO James Park said to CNBC. Fitbit will be designing the new ventilators and will submit it to the Food and Drug Administration under emergency use authorization in the coming days.
CEO Park further noted that the new ventilators are aimed to be one of the "most advanced" emergency user ventilator that comes at a lower cost. However, the CNBC report hasn't detailed the pricing details of it. Ventilators are one of the sophisticated medical equipment and cost thousands of dollars. It would be interesting to see Fitbit brings out the new ventilator.
Apart from ventilators, Fitbit has also come up with a COVID-19 resource hub on its mobile app. The new feature will provide quick access to important information, resources, and other details to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Users can access the resource tab in a dedicated tab on the mobile app.
Developing Ventilators
Fitbit isn't the only company diverting its main workforce to develop new equipment to fight the global pandemic. Even space organizations like NASA and ISRO have begun designing and developing ventilators.
Recently, NASA's ventilator was approved by FDA emergency authorization, which allows medical devices or products to treat life-threatening diseases. The emergency authorization is for those devices that haven't been officially approved by the FDA, but can still be used in emergencies.
