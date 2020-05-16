ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fitbit Joins Fight Against Coronavirus With New Ventilators

    By
    |

    As the entire world battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of companies are stepping forward to help. Be it COVID-19 trackers or ventilators and other technologies, many organizations are coming up with innovative ways to fight the global pandemic. The latest to join the battle is Fitbit, the popular fitness-tracking wearable company.

    Fitbit To Design Ventilators To Fight COVID-19
    source  

     

    Fitbit Ventilators To Fight Pandemic

    A CNBC report notes that Fitbit will be making emergency ventilators and will be shifting its supply chain for its manufacturing. The ventilators will be used to treat COVID-19 patients, one of the crucial equipment required. Ventilators from Fitbit could further boost the national supply of medical devices, which has become quite a shortage during the pandemic.

    "There was a lot of concern about the shortage of ventilators and we realized we had expertise already around the supply chain," Fitbit CEO James Park said to CNBC. Fitbit will be designing the new ventilators and will submit it to the Food and Drug Administration under emergency use authorization in the coming days.

    CEO Park further noted that the new ventilators are aimed to be one of the "most advanced" emergency user ventilator that comes at a lower cost. However, the CNBC report hasn't detailed the pricing details of it. Ventilators are one of the sophisticated medical equipment and cost thousands of dollars. It would be interesting to see Fitbit brings out the new ventilator.

    Apart from ventilators, Fitbit has also come up with a COVID-19 resource hub on its mobile app. The new feature will provide quick access to important information, resources, and other details to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Users can access the resource tab in a dedicated tab on the mobile app.

    Developing Ventilators

    Fitbit isn't the only company diverting its main workforce to develop new equipment to fight the global pandemic. Even space organizations like NASA and ISRO have begun designing and developing ventilators.

     

    Recently, NASA's ventilator was approved by FDA emergency authorization, which allows medical devices or products to treat life-threatening diseases. The emergency authorization is for those devices that haven't been officially approved by the FDA, but can still be used in emergencies.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news fitbit coronavirus
    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X