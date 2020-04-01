Fitbit Charge 4 Launched With GPS, Contactless Pay: New Features, Price

ENGLISH

    Fitbit has rolled out a new fitness tracker embedded with built-in GPS. The new Fitbit Charge 4 packs a couple of new additions for the exercise mode, allowing users to explore more. The new tracker comes with a price tag of $149, which around Rs 11,300 in India and has already begun shipping in the US.

    Like most other fitness trackers today, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitor, exercise modes, and even a guided breathing exercise helper. Some of the new addition for the Charge 4 is the stair-climbing calculator and swimming tracking feature. Users can also check the intensity of their workout session on the Fitbit app.

    The Fitbit Charge 4 comes with the usual feature to check notifications on the display, which also shows the time and weather information. Fitbit has also included Spotify support for the new Charge 4, allowing users to control the music playback from the band as well.

    Users can also select their clock face for the wearable display. There's also a bonus feature for Android users where they can even send quick replies to messages. There's no word if the quick reply support will be added for iOS. Additionally, the Fitbit Charge 4 has a special feature for women, allowing them to keep a check on their menstrual cycles.

    battery aspect
     

    Coming to the battery aspect of the Fitbit Charge 4, the company claims it will last up to seven days. With the new GPS feature turned on, the Fitbit Charge is said to last up to five hours. Also, the new wearable features a SpO2 sensor to measure your oxygen levels. It even sends idle reminder alerts, urging users to get up and walk around.

    The Fitbit Charge 4 also has Fitbit Pay, where users can pay directly with the tracker wherever the contactless form of payment is applicable. The company is selling the device in three color options, including mauve, black and blue.

    The Fitbit Charge 4 is priced $149 (approx. Rs. 11,300) and is already on sale in the US. Fitbit is also extending a 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium for the new fitness tracker. The Premium subscription has a couple of newly added programs including beginner bodyweight, intro to HIIT, mindful eating, intro to gym cardio, and more.

    Read More About: news fitbit wearables
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
