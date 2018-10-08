ENGLISH

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Grab Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with a discount of Rs 7,000

Flipkart is all set to go on its most awaited sale of the year, and the company has teased that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will be up for sale at a discount of Rs 7000.

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale are just a couple of days away and e-commerce giant has teased a lot of offers already on the online shopping site. In the latest listing, the company has teased that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will receive a hefty discount. Currently, the smartphone comes with a retail price of Rs 29,999, but during the sale, it will be available for Rs 22,999. Altogether the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 7000, which makes it the only smartphone among others to get such a heavy discount.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Rs 7000 discount

    Just to recall, the Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will kick start from October 10 and ends on October 14. The discount price on the Xiaomi smartphone will be applicable on the second day of the sale. This year Flipkart is offering across a wide range of products and smartphones. Apart from Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. As a part of the sale, the phone will be listed for Rs 7,999.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 specs

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 flaunts a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. The display carries an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with edge to edge display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Rs 7000 discount

    On the optical front, the smartphone sports a single camera module with a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The front camera on this smartphone comes with a unique placement. The front-facing camera is placed at the bottom-right side of the front panel.

    The Mi MIX 2 also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,400mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo. The phone will be available in black color option during the sale.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
