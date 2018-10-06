Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers a discount on budget smartphones

India's largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced its offers on budget smartphones for the upcoming Big Billion sale.

The sale for the smartphone segment begins at midnight on October 11.

"Our budget selection will cater to every price point- 2999, 3499, 3999, 4999, 5999 and 6999 from some of India's best brands- Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Realme, Infinix, Micromax, Panasonic, Yu, and Samsung," Flipkart said.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart said: "Budget smartphones is one of our fastest growing segments. In the run-up to the festive season, we have witnessed a 100 percent growth, over the same period last year

This speaks for the growing appetite consumers have for technologically advanced products at affordable prices. Owing to this and a deep sense of customer preferences, we have built strong partnerships with various brands to ensure a stellar line up for the budget selection on the platform. We are sure, with our selection in this segment, this TBBD, we will grow the market by onboarding new customers and continue to be the de-facto destination for smartphones in the country."

Here some of the offers in the budget segment include:

RealMe C1

The Realme C1 will be available for Rs 6999. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 8990 but Flipkart is providing Rs 2000 discount on the phone.

The new smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor and it comes with the notch. With a triple slot, dual camera and a 4000 mAh battery.

Infinix Smart2

The smartphone comes with a 13MP rear camera and face unlock. With a 5.45-inch HD+ display, M it packs a punch a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM expandable up to 128 GB. The special BBD price is Rs. 4999, a 2K price drop from it's at Rs. 6,999.

Panasonic P91

The Panasonic P91 features a 5-inch display and is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM. It hosts an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera setup for Rs. 2999.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core processor and comes with 2GB RAM and it will be available at a special offer of Rs. 6190 from its MRP rate Rs. 7490.

Honor 7S

The phone comes with a 5.45-inch touchscreen display and comes with a triple slot and face unlock. Honor 7S price will be available for the first time on offer at Rs 6499 only during the sale from its MRP price of Rs. 8,999.

Oppo a71 New Edition

The Oppo A71 New Edition comes with a 3GB and 16GB RAM and ROM setup. It hosts a powerful 13MP rear camera and a Snapdragon 450 processor at the price of Rs. 6990.

In addition to that, the e-commerce player is also offering No cost EMI, Product Exchange, and Buyback options.

Besides this consumers can also avail an extra 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Debit & Credit Cards. This time, a huge part of the Flipkart selection during the Big Billion Days will be covered under Complete Mobile Protection which covers almost everything; screen damage, liquid damage, Software issues and starting BBD, it will also cover theft.