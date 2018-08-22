Flipkart announces a new website for refurbished products

Flipkart has launched a new e-commerce website dedicated to refurbished products. Named 2GUD, the new website is like any other e-commerce website that sells electronic items but only certified refurbished products at lower costs for the budget conscious.

Currently, the refurbished store is selling mobile phones, laptops, smart watches, streaming devices, and tablets. The e-commerce giant is also Flipkart will be launching speakers, smart assistants, power banks, TVs, and 400 new product categories.

2GUD claims to sells only unused and returned products or products which were used but are fully functional. All the products are certified and graded by experts at F1 Info Solutions and Services or other partners of Flipkart.

"The refurbished goods market has remained highly fragmented and unorganized despite its size, primarily due to complex processes, and missing assurance on the quality of products. Unlike existing C2C (customer-to-customer) platforms, 2GUD offers an organized space devoid of regular buyer-seller interactions, which simplifies the process for both parties," said Anil Goteti, VP, Flipkart, who will be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace.

2GUD also said that the refurbished goods market is expected to be a $20 billion market in 5-6 years. The new e-commerce website is currently available for mobile, and will soon make its way to the desktop.

Flipkart claims that the all the products offered on the website have to go through 47-step quality check. If any of the parts come out faulty, then the part is replaced and the device will be replaced to its full functionality. The company will be offering 3 to 12 months warranty across product categories.

To recall, Flipkart was acquired by the US-based retail giant Walmart Inc. Flipkart also announced the closing of the agreements for Walmart to become the largest shareholder in the Flipkart Group.

"Walmart and Flipkart will achieve more together than each of us could accomplish separately to contribute to the economic growth of India, creating a strong local business powered by Walmart," said Judith McKenna, president, and CEO of Walmart International, in a statement.

"Our investment will benefit India by providing quality, affordable goods for customers while creating new skilled jobs and opportunities for suppliers. As a company, we are transforming globally to make life even easier for customers, and we are delighted to learn from, contribute to and work with Flipkart to grow in India, one of the fastest-growing and most attractive retail markets in the world," he said.