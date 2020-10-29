Just In
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 Goes Live: Sale Date, Discounts, Offers
Flipkart Big Billion Days have just ended but the online retailer is set to kickstart the next sale bonanza. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 has just gone live for Flipkart Plus members. And just like most sales at online retailers, one can find massive price cuts and great discounts on several gadgets, including smartphones.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Date And Details
To note, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will begin today (October 29) at 12 PM for everyone. The sale will go on till November 4, giving buyers plenty of time to explore the platform for their choice of goods. To note, the Big Diwali Sale 2020 marks Flipkart's third major wave of festive season sale.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: What To Buy
As an Indian original brand, Flipkart is known for several discount offers. The same can be said for the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. In fact, the online retailer teased the discount offers on smartphones even before the sale started, giving users a sneak peek at what to expect.
Apart from smartphones, other gadgets like laptops, smart TVs, headphones, earbuds, PCs, game-centric devices, and other electronics are available at a discount. Diwali is certainly one of the popular festive seasons in India and the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is an ideal shopping hub to get a gift for your loved ones.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Discounts, Offers, More
Like always, Flipkart is partnering with banks for additional discounts and cashback offers. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale comes in a partnership with Axis Bank that will offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Do note, the discount is capped at Rs. 1,500 for credit card users and Rs. 1,000 for debit card users.
Flipkart Vs Amazon: Diwali Sale
Both Flipkart and Amazon are once again head-to-head in competition for the Diwali season. The Amazon Diwali sale 2020 is also around the corner with similar attractive offers. Amazon is giving several flagship smartphones at a throwaway price. Competition aside, buyers have a lot of options to choose from both Flipkart and Amazon Diwali sale!
