Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Dates, Discount and Offers On Smartphones
Flipkart just ended the Big Billion Days sale that offered several discount offers on smartphones and other gadgets. The company now has a new sale coming up called the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Here too, one will find several discounts offers on smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. Here is a compilation of discount offers on smartphones you can avail at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Starting with the Poco C3, the smartphone will be available for just Rs. 7,499 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. One can also check out the Poco X2 smartphone, which is available at just Rs. 16,499 on Flipkart. Apart from Poco smartphones, several Oppo smartphones are also at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
For instance, the Oppo F15 is now available at Rs. 14,990 with an option of an additional Rs. 2K discount on exchange offers.
The Oppo Reno2 F is also at a discount, now available at 16,990 instead of the original Rs. 19,990. One can also check out the Oppo A52, Oppo A33, and the Oppo A5s smartphones at a discount price. Additionally, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering a price cut on the Oppo Reno 2 series and the Oppo A31 series.
Some of the other smartphones available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale are many Infinix devices. For instance, the Infinix Smart 4 is now up for sale at just Rs. 6,999. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 10 4GB variant costs just Rs. 8,999 instead of the original Rs. 11,999. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is also offering a price cut for the Infinix Hot 9 series, including the Pro variant.
Apart from these, one can also check out the Infinix Note 7, Moto One Fusion Plus, and the Redmi Note 8. To note, these are some of the popular Android smartphones. Apart from these, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is also having a price cut on several other smartphones as well - including the iOS-based iPhone models.
20% Off On Poco C3
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
17% Off On OPPO F15
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) Battery
OPPO Reno2 F
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
15% Off On Moto One Fusion Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB ROM
- expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging Battery
27% Off On OPPO A52
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
11% Off On Redmi Note 8
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
30% Off On Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 10 4gb 64gb
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
7% Off On OPPO A33
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
15% Off On Oppo Reno 2
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
