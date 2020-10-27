Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Dates, Discount and Offers On Smartphones

Starting with the Poco C3, the smartphone will be available for just Rs. 7,499 at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. One can also check out the Poco X2 smartphone, which is available at just Rs. 16,499 on Flipkart. Apart from Poco smartphones, several Oppo smartphones are also at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

For instance, the Oppo F15 is now available at Rs. 14,990 with an option of an additional Rs. 2K discount on exchange offers.

The Oppo Reno2 F is also at a discount, now available at 16,990 instead of the original Rs. 19,990. One can also check out the Oppo A52, Oppo A33, and the Oppo A5s smartphones at a discount price. Additionally, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering a price cut on the Oppo Reno 2 series and the Oppo A31 series.

Some of the other smartphones available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale are many Infinix devices. For instance, the Infinix Smart 4 is now up for sale at just Rs. 6,999. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 10 4GB variant costs just Rs. 8,999 instead of the original Rs. 11,999. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is also offering a price cut for the Infinix Hot 9 series, including the Pro variant.

Apart from these, one can also check out the Infinix Note 7, Moto One Fusion Plus, and the Redmi Note 8. To note, these are some of the popular Android smartphones. Apart from these, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is also having a price cut on several other smartphones as well - including the iOS-based iPhone models.

20% Off On Poco C3

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

17% Off On OPPO F15

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) Battery

OPPO Reno2 F

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

15% Off On Moto One Fusion Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB ROM

expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging Battery

27% Off On OPPO A52

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

11% Off On Redmi Note 8

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

30% Off On Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10 4gb 64gb

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery

7% Off On OPPO A33

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

15% Off On Oppo Reno 2

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs