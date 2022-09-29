Just In
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Dates Confirmed; Bank Offers Detailed
The Big Billion Days Sale is still going strong, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart has confirmed the new Big Diwali Sale. This festival season sale will be hosted soon after the ongoing sale ends on September 30. Once again, there will be alluring offers and deals for buyers who want to purchase their desired products.
As per the confirmation, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will be hosted for four days from October 5 to October 8. For this sale, there are some bank offers as well. Let's take a look at the details of the upcoming sale here.
Flipkart Big Diwali Days Sale Offers and Discounts
Flipkart will host the Big Diwali Sale next week in India. During the four-day sale, buyers will get a 10% instant discount on using select cards for the purchase. As per the online retailer, those who use an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank card will get a 10% instant discount. Also, there will be unlimited cashback for transactions made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Buyers can benefit from easy EMI and instant credit such as Flipkart Pay Later.
Given that the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will debut on October 5, it goes without saying that the Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the sale 24 hours in advance, which is from midnight on October 4. This way, Plus members will be able to get their hands on the deals and offers ahead of others without having to face inventory issues, which is the case with the iPhone 13 in the ongoing Big Billion Days Sale.
As of now, there is no confirmation on the exact deals that will be available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. However, we can expect the e-commerce platform to follow the same strategy of dropping teasers in advance to reveal some deals. Given that the iPhone 13 retailed for around Rs. 50,000 during the Big Billion Days Sale, we can expect similar deals during the upcoming sale. In addition, there will be offers on laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and other product categories.
