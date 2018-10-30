Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts from November 1 with deals and offers

A few weeks back Flipkart conducted its Big Billion Days Sale with the starting of the festive season, and now the company is all set to conduct its another exclusive sale soon. The e-commerce giant is now planning for its Big Diwali Sale and it will kick-start from November 1 and end on 5 of November 2018. The sale will offer exclusive deals and discounts on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and more. Customer will get good deals discounts, exchange value and no cost EMIs on products under sale.

Walmart owned Flipkart has already started teasing the offers and discounts on products like smartphones and TVs. According to the teaser page, the latest launched 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro will be up for flash sale every day at 12 PM during the Big Diwali Sale. The Mi TV comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999, but you might get some more deals on the TV during the sale.

Brand Vu will also take part in the sale to offer its 4K 55-inch Smart TV for a discounted price of Rs 49,999, the original price of the Smart TV is Rs 57,999. While on the other hand, Thomson will also put its budget segment B9 Pro FHD Smart TV up for sale for Rs 16,999. TCL's iFFalcon will be up for grabs with a discounted price of Rs 19,999.

The Big Diwali Sale will come with more than 500 brands and 20,000 plus products. The sale will give up to 75 percent discount on selected products. Moreover, on a successful purchase buyer have a change of winning Apple iPhone X, 100 percent cash back and more.

The company will also offer exchange value of up to Rs 22,000 on the older products. Adding to that buyers can also opt for No-cost EMI option for some select banks. Apart from all these Flipkart will also run a limited period rush hour deals termed as "Crazy deals". This will run every day during the sale, just like the Big Billion Days Sale the company will offer an extra 10 percent instant discounts on SBI debit and credit cards.

So if you're planning to buy something now then, hold your purchase till 1 November to grab some exciting deals on that same product.