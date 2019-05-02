Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Gadgets which you don't want to miss

PlayStation 4 Slim for Rs. 22,690

If you are planning to buy a PlayStation 4 from a long time but waiting for the price to be slashed then this is the best time. Earlier Flipkart was selling the PS4 Slim 500GB at Rs. 23,580 along with a bunch of free games. Now under the sale, the company is offering the console for Rs 22,690. With the console, the buyer will get games like Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo.

Apart from that, you can also avail a discount of 10 per cent if you made your purchase with Axis Bank credit or debit card. You can also exchange your old console and get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB for Rs. 19,990

If you are an Xbox lover then this will make you happy because Flipkart has listed the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB for Rs. 19,990 under the Flipstart Days sale. You can also grab a discount of 10 per cent if you own an Axis Bank debit or credit card. Also, you have the chance to exchange your old console in order to receive some discounts.



Apart from that buyers will also receive three months Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions.

Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch for Rs.68,990

Asus launched its ROG Strix 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a price tag of Rs. 88,190. Now the under the Flipkart sale the gaming laptop is listed for Rs 68,990. The Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch is powered by Intel 8th generation Core i5 processor with a 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. It also comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050.

You can also avail a discount of up to Rs. 10,500 by exchanging your old laptop. While paying with your Axis Bank credit and debit card will get you an additional discount of 10 per cent.

Apple Watch Series 3 for Rs 25,900

In its previous sale, the company has offered the Apple Watch Series 3 with some exciting discount. Once again the device is on sale with discount, under the sale you can grab the 42mm variant for Rs 25,900 and the 38mm model for Rs 23,900.

Google Home and Home Mini

Smart speakers are very much in trend, and keep this in mind the company has also included the Google Home and Home Mini for sale. Google Home is currently up for grabs at Rs. 7,999 down from Rs. 9,999. Meanwhile, the smaller sibling Google Home Mini can be avail at Rs. 3,999 down from Rs. 4,999.