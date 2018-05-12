Flipkart join hands with appliance manufacturer Midea; reveals its offers for the Big Shopping Days

India's largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart today announced its exclusive partnership with the appliance manufacturer, Midea, to launch its range of energy efficient range of Air conditioners and Washing machines in India.

Sandeep Karwa, Head - Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, "Large appliances has grown 130 percent over the last one year, evidencing an ever-growing appetite that consumers have for technology and quality products. Our partnership with Midea will help strengthen our offerings under this vertical, bringing the best products at most affordable prices."

Furthermore, Midea will also launch dishwashers and microwaves on the platform, soon.

Meanwhile, Flipkart today said that the upcoming 4-day sale promises massive price drops on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, Apparel, Beauty, Furniture and many more products across the widest selection.

This sale also promises to create a highly affordable shopping experience for customers with not just the best prices, but easy payment solutions as well. These include a 10 percent Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, No Cost EMI options, Debit Card EMI options and much more.

The top offers of the sale as revealed by Flipkart are:

Mobiles

· For the first time, Honor 9 Lite and Redmi Note 5 will be on offer and the prices will drop from Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 11,999 to Rs. 10,799 respectively, for all customers who make the purchase using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

· Redmi 5 A will be on flash sale from May 13th to May 16th at 12 Noon and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be on flash sale at 12 Noon on May 16th.

· Similarly flagship phones such as Google Pixel 2 will see a massive price drop from Rs. 52,999 to Rs. 34,999.

· Oppo F3 Plus price will drop from Rs. 22,990 to Rs. 16,990

· This sale will also feature the lowest prices across the widest portfolio of Samsung products. For instance, Samsung On Nxt (64 GB) price will drop from Rs. 17,900 to Rs. 10,900, Samsung On Max(4GB) will drop from Rs. 16,900 to Rs. 11,900 and Samsung J3 Pro price will drop from Rs. 8490 to Rs. 6490.

Electronic Gadgets & Accessories:

· Google Home & Mini will see a never before price drop from Rs. 4,499 to Rs. 2,999.

· iPad Pro 64GB worth Rs. 50,800 will be sold at only Rs.39,900

· AC Predator gaming Laptop will be at an Rs. 33 percent discount from Rs. 94,900 to Rs. 61,990

· Blaupunkt Dolby Soundbars will offer Best price of 2018 in Audio at a steep price of Rs. 5999, instead of an Rs. 12,999 MRP

TVs & Appliances:

· Steal Deal on Samsung 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready TV is planned at a price drop from Rs.28,890 to 16,999 with an option to pay via No Cost EMIs from ₹1,500/month

· The sale also offers an exclusive chance to customers to buy top selling Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2018 Split AC at a discounted price of Rs.23,999 from its original price of Rs. 44,100

· Massive price drop on Vu 124cm (49 inches) Full HD LED TV is planned from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 25,999

The company is also bringing back its deals with the most epic discounts on top brands and deals refreshing every 6 hours in which Flipkart is offering Samsung S8 at a flat Rs. 12,000 discount from Rs.49990 to Rs.37990, Google Chromecast 2 Media Streaming Device will be at a discount from Rs. 3,399 to Rs. 1,999, Panasonic 98cm(39) HD TV will drop from Rs.38,900 to Rs.22,999 and 20-50 percent Off on Casio Watches.

Apart from these top deals, customers will also have a chance to win 100 percent cash back on their shopping by answering a simple question during the Big Shopping Days.