Flipkart Master Stroke Contest: Win Apple iPhone XS daily and a trip to Australia

A chance to win a trip to Austraila and an iPhone XS daily on Flipkart Master Stroke Contest. Here's how you can participate.

By

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is coming and the e-commerce website is teasing a lot of offers, deals and contest to grab the customers attention. Now the company has teased a new contest " The Master Stroke Contest". This contest is exclusively for Mastercard holders, and the lucky participant will get a chance to win an iPhone XS and a trip to Australia to watch an ODI match live.

    Flipkart Master Stroke Contest: Win Apple iPhone XS daily and more

    The Master Stroke Game Contest will kick start at 00:00 Hours on September 28, 2018, and end at 23:59 Hours on October 14 2018. Here is how you can participate in the contest.

    How to participate

    As a part of the contest first, you have to save your Mastercard detail on Flipkart then you need to answer two simple question. Out of which one will be multiple choice and the second answer you have to guess the closest and unique response as the answer. You can get The Master Stroke Game Contest banner on the Flipkart app and website.

    Once you will be able to save your Mastercard, by giving both the correct answers, then you have the chance of winning the contest.

    Winning prize

    Every day one lucky winner will be able to win an iPhone XS at Re 1 along with the delivery charges.

    One winner will get a trip to Australia to watch the ODI live, this winner will be chosen by the end of the campaign. If there is a tie then, the user who has provided the closest and unique response to the second question before the other will be declared as the winner.

     

     

    Eligibility

    For being eligible for this contest first you need a valid MasterCard without that you won't be able to take part in the contest. If you have successfully saved a valid Mastercard starting from 25 September then you are eligible for the contest.

    If you have done with all these processes then you are eligible to take part in the contest. Interested folks can go and take part in the contest.

     

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
