Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts from November 19: Offers and deals

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is once again back on news headlines with its Mobile Bonanza sale. The sale will kick start from next week, during the sale the company will provide deals and offers on smartphones across all the brands. It includes Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Google, Apple, and more. Additionally, there are offers on various 4G phones also. So here are the offers which Flipkart is going to run during the sale.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale offers

During the sale, buyers will be able to avail the Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan which also covers theft t worth Rs 99. The company is also offering no-cost-EMI options on smartphone starting at Rs 499 per month, only with HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Along with no-cost EMI, the company is also offering some interesting exchange offers on your old smartphone. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will kick start from November 19 and ends on November 22, 2018.

List of Smartphone available on sale

Smartphone Name Current Price Offer Price Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (3GB RAM) Rs 10,999 Rs 9,999 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB RAM) Rs. 12,999 Rs 10,499 Realme 2 Pro Rs. 13,990 Rs. 13,990 Realme C1 Rs 8,990 Rs 7,999 Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB RAM) Rs 14,999 Rs 13,999 Nokia 8 Sirocco Rs 54,999 Rs 36,999 Google Pixel 2 XL Rs 45,499 Rs 40,999 Vivo V9 Pro Rs 17,990 Rs 15,990 Vivo V9 Youth Rs 19,990 Rs 11,990 Xperia R1 Dual Rs 9,990 Rs 7,990 Infinix Note 5 Rs 10,999 Rs 8,999 Oppo A71k Rs 10,999 Rs 8990 LG K9 4G LTE Rs 7,999 Rs 6,299 Yu Ace Rs 7,999 Rs 5,499 Infinix Smart 2 Rs 6,999 Rs 4,999 LG Q Stylus Rs 20,000 Rs 9,999 Vivo V11 Rs 24,990 Rs 20,990 Vivo V11 Pro Rs 28,990 Rs 25,990 Vivo X21 Rs 36,990 Rs 31,990 Oppo F9 Rs 21,990 Rs 18,990

The company has also promised to offer some great deals on Apple iPhone models, but the dedicated homepage for Mobile Bonanza sale doesn't show any details about the offers. Let's what else we are going to see with this sale.