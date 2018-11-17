Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts from November 19: Offers and deals

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is once again back on news headlines with its Mobile Bonanza sale. The sale will kick start from next week, during the sale the company will provide deals and offers on smartphones across all the brands. It includes Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Google, Apple, and more. Additionally, there are offers on various 4G phones also. So here are the offers which Flipkart is going to run during the sale.
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale offers
During the sale, buyers will be able to avail the Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan which also covers theft t worth Rs 99. The company is also offering no-cost-EMI options on smartphone starting at Rs 499 per month, only with HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Along with no-cost EMI, the company is also offering some interesting exchange offers on your old smartphone. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will kick start from November 19 and ends on November 22, 2018.
List of Smartphone available on sale
|Smartphone Name
|Current Price
|Offer Price
|Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (3GB RAM)
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 9,999
|Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB RAM)
|Rs. 12,999
|Rs 10,499
|Realme 2 Pro
|Rs. 13,990
|Rs. 13,990
|Realme C1
|Rs 8,990
|Rs 7,999
|Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB RAM)
|Rs 14,999
|Rs 13,999
|Nokia 8 Sirocco
|Rs 54,999
|Rs 36,999
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Rs 45,499
|Rs 40,999
|Vivo V9 Pro
|Rs 17,990
|Rs 15,990
|Vivo V9 Youth
|Rs 19,990
|Rs 11,990
|Xperia R1 Dual
|Rs 9,990
|Rs 7,990
|Infinix Note 5
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 8,999
|Oppo A71k
|Rs 10,999
|Rs 8990
|LG K9 4G LTE
|Rs 7,999
|Rs 6,299
|Yu Ace
|Rs 7,999
|Rs 5,499
|Infinix Smart 2
|Rs 6,999
|Rs 4,999
|LG Q Stylus
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 9,999
|Vivo V11
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 20,990
|Vivo V11 Pro
|Rs 28,990
|Rs 25,990
|Vivo X21
|Rs 36,990
|Rs 31,990
|Oppo F9
|Rs 21,990
|Rs 18,990
The company has also promised to offer some great deals on Apple iPhone models, but the dedicated homepage for Mobile Bonanza sale doesn't show any details about the offers. Let's what else we are going to see with this sale.