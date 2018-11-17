ENGLISH

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts from November 19: Offers and deals

Flipkart is once again back with a new sale for smartphones. The e-commerce site is offering attractive offers and deals which you don't want to miss.

    Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is once again back on news headlines with its Mobile Bonanza sale. The sale will kick start from next week, during the sale the company will provide deals and offers on smartphones across all the brands. It includes Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Google, Apple, and more. Additionally, there are offers on various 4G phones also. So here are the offers which Flipkart is going to run during the sale.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale offers

    During the sale, buyers will be able to avail the Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan which also covers theft t worth Rs 99. The company is also offering no-cost-EMI options on smartphone starting at Rs 499 per month, only with HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Along with no-cost EMI, the company is also offering some interesting exchange offers on your old smartphone. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will kick start from November 19 and ends on November 22, 2018.

    List of Smartphone available on sale

    Smartphone NameCurrent PriceOffer Price
    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (3GB RAM)Rs 10,999Rs 9,999
    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB RAM)Rs. 12,999Rs 10,499
    Realme 2 ProRs. 13,990Rs. 13,990
    Realme C1Rs 8,990Rs 7,999
    Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB RAM)Rs 14,999Rs 13,999
    Nokia 8 SiroccoRs 54,999Rs 36,999
    Google Pixel 2 XLRs 45,499Rs 40,999
    Vivo V9 ProRs 17,990Rs 15,990
    Vivo V9 YouthRs 19,990Rs 11,990
    Xperia R1 DualRs 9,990Rs 7,990
    Infinix Note 5Rs 10,999Rs 8,999
    Oppo A71kRs 10,999Rs 8990
    LG K9 4G LTERs 7,999Rs 6,299
    Yu AceRs 7,999Rs 5,499
    Infinix Smart 2Rs 6,999Rs 4,999
    LG Q StylusRs 20,000Rs 9,999
    Vivo V11Rs 24,990Rs 20,990
    Vivo V11 ProRs 28,990Rs 25,990
    Vivo X21Rs 36,990Rs 31,990
    Oppo F9Rs 21,990Rs 18,990

    The company has also promised to offer some great deals on Apple iPhone models, but the dedicated homepage for Mobile Bonanza sale doesn't show any details about the offers. Let's what else we are going to see with this sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
