ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Sees More Than 10% Growth in Electronics Segment During Big Billion Days Sale: Report

    By
    |

    Flipkart has announced that its electronics and mobiles category did well during the Big Billion Days sale (TBBD), reports IANS. According to the report, the company witnessed more than 10 percent growth in the gaming and light laptops segment.

    Flipkart Sees More Than 10% Growth in Electronics Segment During Sale

     

    "This Big Billion Days, we witnessed the growing appetite of tier II & III cities for mobiles, large appliances, and consumer electronics. As consumers from these cities upgrade, they are coming at par with the metros showcasing unique needs and spending patterns across these categories," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, was quoted by IANS.

    Notably, the company has also received 70 percent growth from tier II states and smaller towns. Besides, Flipkart informed that Vivo, Oppo, and Infinix performed well this year.

    Flipkart Registers 50% Growth In New Customers During The Big Billion Days

    Meanwhile, Flipkart said that it has witnessed a 50 percent growth in new customers during the sale. On the other hand, the sale from tier III cities registered 100 percent growth. The Big Billion Days is an annual shopping festival of Flipkart.

    The Walmart-led e-commerce platform also informed that there was a 2.5x increase in the adoption of the mobile phone exchange during the TBBD sale. Furthermore, the company announced that it has also received good traction in the large appliances category (TV, washing machines, and refrigerators).

    "This festive season, have been able to cater to the needs of Tier 2 markets and beyond," Kalyan Krishnamurthy informed further to the news agency. Adding to that, "More than 20 models sold over 100K units each during the sale, which is a first for any event. At the start of early access, there was a 1.5X spike in users, which reflects eager anticipation for mobiles."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: flipkart
    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue