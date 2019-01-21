Flipkart vs Amazon Sale: Honor smartphones with up to Rs 9,800 discount

Republic day is a few days away from us and the e-commerce giant companies have already come up with their exclusive offers. Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale both the sales are offering some attractive deals on smartphones. Both the e-stores are offering special deals on Honor smartphones including Honor 8X, Honor 9 Lite, Honor Play, and more for a limited time frame.

Honor has announced a minimum discount of Rs 3,100 and a maximum discount of Rs 9,800 on its smartphones. The company is offering the discount on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 7C, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, and Honor Play. The sale is already begun so if you are planning to buy any of this phone then this is the right time to grab it.

On Amazon and Flipkart customer can avail a discount of 30 to 40 percent on the Honor smartphones. In addition, you can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI and HDFC banks debit or credit cards. Apart from this, you can also exchange your old smartphone with a brand new Honor smartphone.

Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S is listed on Flipkart for discount and exchange offers. Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play and Honor 7C will be available on Amazon with discounts. Do note that the Flipkart Republic Day Sale will end on January 22 and the Amazon Great Indian Sale will last till January 23, 2019.

Product Actual Price Discount Availability Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) Rs 13,999 Rs 6,349 Flipkart Honor 9N (4GB+64GB) Rs 15,999 Rs 6,549 Flipkart Honor 9 Lite (3GB+32GB) Rs 13,999 Rs 6,349 Flipkart Honor 9 Lite (4GB+64GB) Rs 16,999 Rs 7,099 Flipkart Honor 7A (3GB+32GB) Rs 10,999 Rs 4,249 Flipkart Honor 7S (2GB+16GB) Rs 8,999 Rs 3,599 Flipkart Honor 8X (4GB+64GB) Rs 17,999 Rs 5,500 with exchange offer Amazon Honor 8X (6GB+64GB) Rs 19,999 Rs 6,700 with exchange offer Amazon Honor 8C (4GB+32GB) Rs 12,999 Rs 3,100 Amazon Honor Play (4GB+64GB) Rs 21,999 Rs 9,400 Amazon Honor Play (6GB+64GB) Rs 25,999 Rs 9,800 Amazon Honor 7C (3GB+32GB) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 5,350 Amazon