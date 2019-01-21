ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart vs Amazon Sale: Honor smartphones with up to Rs 9,800 discount

Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale both the sales are offering some attractive deals on smartphones. Here are the best discounts on Honor phones.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Republic day is a few days away from us and the e-commerce giant companies have already come up with their exclusive offers. Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale both the sales are offering some attractive deals on smartphones. Both the e-stores are offering special deals on Honor smartphones including Honor 8X, Honor 9 Lite, Honor Play, and more for a limited time frame.

    Flipkart vs Amazon Sale: Honor smartphones with up to Rs 9,800 off

     

    Honor has announced a minimum discount of Rs 3,100 and a maximum discount of Rs 9,800 on its smartphones. The company is offering the discount on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 7C, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, and Honor Play. The sale is already begun so if you are planning to buy any of this phone then this is the right time to grab it.

    On Amazon and Flipkart customer can avail a discount of 30 to 40 percent on the Honor smartphones. In addition, you can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI and HDFC banks debit or credit cards. Apart from this, you can also exchange your old smartphone with a brand new Honor smartphone.

    Flipkart vs Amazon Sale: Honor smartphones with up to Rs 9,800 off

    Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S is listed on Flipkart for discount and exchange offers. Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Play and Honor 7C will be available on Amazon with discounts. Do note that the Flipkart Republic Day Sale will end on January 22 and the Amazon Great Indian Sale will last till January 23, 2019.

     

    ProductActual PriceDiscountAvailability
    Honor 9N (3GB+32GB)Rs 13,999Rs 6,349Flipkart
    Honor 9N (4GB+64GB)Rs 15,999Rs 6,549Flipkart
    Honor 9 Lite (3GB+32GB)Rs 13,999Rs 6,349Flipkart
    Honor 9 Lite (4GB+64GB)Rs 16,999Rs 7,099Flipkart
    Honor 7A (3GB+32GB)Rs 10,999Rs 4,249Flipkart
    Honor 7S (2GB+16GB)Rs 8,999Rs 3,599Flipkart
    Honor 8X (4GB+64GB)Rs 17,999Rs 5,500 with exchange offerAmazon
    Honor 8X (6GB+64GB)Rs 19,999Rs 6,700 with exchange offerAmazon
    Honor 8C (4GB+32GB)Rs 12,999Rs 3,100Amazon
    Honor Play (4GB+64GB)Rs 21,999Rs 9,400Amazon
    Honor Play (6GB+64GB)Rs 25,999Rs 9,800Amazon
    Honor 7C (3GB+32GB)Rs. 12,999Rs. 5,350Amazon

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue