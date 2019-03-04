Flipkart Women's Day Sale starts from March 7: Offers, discounts and more News oi-Karan Sharma Flipkart offering attractive discounts and offers under Women's Day Sale. All you need to know about the offers.

Indian e-commerce website Flipkart is popular for its sales and most of the customers are attracted to the exclusive sale conducted by the e-store. Once again the e-store is back with a sale on the occasion of International Women's day. The Flipkart Women's day sale will start from March 7 and will end on March 8. The e-commerce site is running a hashtag #ForEverHer.

The company has also listed a dedicated page which suggests that Flipkart is offering up to 75 per cent discounts on television and appliances under the sale. However, the company has not disclosed the prices of the products under the sale. Most of them are censored in a fill-in-the-blanks.

Although, the company has hinted that the 32-inch HD Smart TV will be up for grabs under Rs 20,000, and irons from brands like Philips and Bajaj will be under Rs 300. In the listing, the company has revealed the price of VU FullHD 43-inch LED TV. The listing suggests that the TV will be available for Rs 17,499.

The website also teases the Voltas air conditioners under Rs 30,000, and the refrigerators from Godrej will cost your under Rs 20,000, and same goes to MarQ washing machines. The teaser page also suggests that the company is going to offer up to 70 per cent discount on a wide range of products. Moreover, you can also avail products with No-Cost EMI option and Flipkart extended warranty and exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000.

Apart from all these, the e-commerce site will also conduct "OMG Deals" which will take place between 10 am to 6 pm and every hour buyers will receive new deals. Buyers will also get an extra 10 per cent discount on some selected products.

Meanwhile, Flipkart will also hold "Rush hour Sale" only on March 7. Under this buyers will be able to avail extra discount till 2 AM. Apart from that customers will also get "Buy 3 Get 5% Off and Buy 4 Get 10% Off" and on every purchase of Rs 1,999 customers will receive a discount of 10 per cent.