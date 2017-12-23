Former Apple chip designer joins Google

There has been many reports claiming that Google wants to make its own processor. Well, it seems like, the company is still trying to make that happen.

According to a report by The Information, Google has hired a new employee in its team; John Bruno. If the name doesn't ring a bell in your mind, let's remind you. He was the designer who founded and ran Apple's silicon competitive analysis group; the team which was responsible for keeping iPhone and iPad processors stay ahead of competition. As of now, it is not clear what will be his job at Google.

His LinkedIn profile doesn't give out much information about his new position at Google. It only says that his designation at Google is "System Architect". Bruno had also worked for AMD as a chief engineer, and led the design of Fusion processors.

We assume that Google is picking out only the experts to make its custom processors. Currently, the search engine giant has made only one in-house chipset, which is the Pixel Visual Core imaging chip of the Pixel 2 smartphone. However, it will be interesting to know how Google plans to put Bruno and other to use.

Hopefully, the search engine giant wants their help to create its in-house mobile processors. It is not too much to expect considering Bruno's background and specialty of work. That being said, the company may also work on developing other specialized chips.

Whatever may be Bruno's job, it is quite apparent that Google is committed to make its Pixel phones and other devices stand out in terms of hardware.