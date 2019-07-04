Bharti Airtel 4G Hotspot Giving Rs 1,000 Cashback Offer For Postpaid Users, Here Is How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

After making a lot of revisions to the pricing of its 4G Hotspot device, Airtel has now introduced a cashback offer to lure more customers. Under the new offer, users who purchase the 4G Hotspot will receive the cashback of Rs. 1000 cashback.

Here How You Can Avail Cashback Offer

To recall, Airtel has recently reduced the price of its 4G hotspot device to Rs. 999, however, the company has increased its prices to Rs. 2,000. After purchasing the device buyers first need to recharge with either Rs. 399 or Rs. 499. Besides the buyers have to pay Rs. 300 as an activation fee, TelecomTalk reports.

According to the report, once you buy the device and recharge with the aforementioned plans you can avail the cashback of Rs. 1,00 which will be credited to your postpaid account bill.

Here Are Airtel 4G Hotspot Plans

The first and the cheapest plan starts at Rs. 399 where Airtel is providing 50GB data per month. The second plan is priced at Rs. 499 in which users will get 75GB data per month.

However, there is a catch. The Rs. 499 plan is available in most of the circles but Rs. 399 is available for select circles.

Speaking of the 4G hotspot, the device allows you to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. The company has partnered up with Huawei for manufacturing the device.

No 3G Shuts Down 3G Network For Kolkata

Airtel has recently shut down its 3G network in Kolkata, however, mobile broadband services in the city will now be available on high-speed 4G.

The company is deploying the L900 technology in the 900 MHz band ( which will improve 4G availability inside building, homes, and malls)

Is It Beneficial For Consumers?

Airtel 4G Hotspot is facing tough competition from the JioFi hotspot dongle, which offers similar features. There is no doubt that offering cashback to its postpaid users is a good thing but revising prices might confuse them

