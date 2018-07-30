Gmail could soon feature native email scheduling

It appears that Google is finally ready to introduce the native email scheduling to Android. This comes following the news of an APK teardown of the Gmail app. There already have been a number of options available for the Gmail users to schedule messages. The code that is found inside the version 8.17.15 of Gmail for Android hints that the feature will soon make its way to the users natively.

It is also worth noting the fact that at the moment, there are methods available to schedule emails that are meant to be sent at a specific time. However, the users had to go through a number of options in order to implement the features. The Native support from Google is expected to make it easier for the users to actually use the native email scheduling feature on a regular basis.

It is being reported that the feature was first discovered by Android Police. The code discovered in the above-mentioned version of the Gmail Android app which includes a label with the phrase 'schedule send'. This confirms the speculations as to what the new feature will have in store for the users. The new feature could further be added in the redesigned Gmail app which is already under development at Google.

After the new feature gets implemented, it will be added as a new entry into the overflow menu which can be located on the 'Compose' screen. When a user clicks on the link it will allow the users to set date and time when they want their email to contact the intended recipient.

It is currently not clear as to when the tech giant will introduce the feature globally for all the users. However, some reports say that the feature will be released for the Android app and on the Website simultaneously. There is also no information as to when the feature will make its way for the iOS devices and whether it will be released at the same time or not.