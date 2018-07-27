Gmail receives Dropbox integration for easy mail attachments

Google's Google Next event has introduced a number of features for its services and devices. During the event, the tech giant has also introduced a new add-on for Dropbox. The new add-on will allow users to easily manage the Gmail attachments in Dropbox.

Dropbox had previously announced an extended partnership with Google in order to introduce its integration and product initiatives across a number of Google Cloud products, Ketan Nayak, a product manager at Dropbox said that, "What we wanted to share with you today was that we're bringing one of the first [pieces] in this product partnership, the Dropbox add-on for Gmail, to GA,"

Now, the users will be able to use a direct integration which now displays the attachment in the side panel; following which they will be to save them if they plan on to select them directly into their Dropbox. This is similar to the experience which users can see for the mobile app or the web version. Commenting on the matter Google said that:

"We created this cross-browser, cross-platform solution that doesn't exist today, especially on mobile, where a lot of our users live and work across these different tools. It's been really hard for users to navigate in and out of different apps, and we really think of this add-on as a first step that enables users across our two platforms to start working more seamlessly."

This doesn't end here, Nayak has further stated that the other integration between the products is already in the development phase. This includes a feature which will allow the users to add a link to a file that is stored in Dropbox in an email without the need of leaving the program. The users will also be able to share and create links to Dropbox content while composing an email. The feature is still under works currently and Google has showcased the feature during the Google Next event. The company has further said that the feature will soon make its way to the users.