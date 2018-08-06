Goibibo now allows users to login with WhatsApp on its mobile website

WhatsApp has been introducing a ton of features for its platform. Recently the web version of the WhatsApp was said to get a relocated GIF search tool along with new GIF shortcuts for the search tool. The company has also released the WhatsApp Business API earlier this week. Now, India's online travel ticket booking platform, Goibibo has made an announcement that it will allow the users to 'Login with WhatsApp' on its mobile website. This comes following the newly released feature by the IRCTC where a user can check the status of their trains using WhatsApp.

Goibibo took it to its official blog post to mention that it has introduced 'first-of-its-kind' WhatsApp login authentication for its mobile website. The new feature will make it simple for the users to log into their account without the need of entering a password, mobile number or even an OTP. This new feature by the company is surely going to help the users who forget their passwords quite often.

The entire process of logging into Goibibo with WhatsApp is quite simple. The feature allows a user to access their account with just two taps. The steps a user need to follow to log in using the Whatsapp are as follows:

1. In order to try out the new feature, a user will need to visit the Goibibo website on their mobile browser and then select the 'profile' icon placed at the top left.

2. Once the 'profile' icon is selected the user will then need to hit the 'Sign in' link and then select the 'Sign In With WhatsApp' option which they can locate in the pop-up window.

3. Users will then be moved to the messaging app, where the Goibibo bot will open and the user will have to send the command 'Sign me into Goibibo' to it.

4. Once the above steps are followed the users will receive a login link which they need to tap so that they can be logged into the Goibibo account in the browser. From there the users can book the tickets.

The company mentioned its blog post that over 1000 users are currently utilizing the feature to log into their accounts. It is being further said that there is a retention rate of around 93% which implies that 930 out of 1000 users tapped on the login link to use the Goibibo. Also, the Goibibo WhatsApp bot offers the users an access to the bookings, booking status, loading Gocash along with the weather forecast. The WhatsApp authentication feature is currently available on the mobile web however it is being expected that the feature will make its way to the Android and iOS platform soon.