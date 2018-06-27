Google announces the fifth edition of the ‘Code to Learn’ contest

Google has recently made an announcement that it will be working towards an initiative for the Indian students which the company has named as 'Summer Camp with Google'. With the new initiative, the tech giant has invited 100 students to its offices in India in order to give them an outlook on the company's rich work culture.

In order to strengthen its collaboration with the youngsters in India and for encouraging computing skill development, the company has today announced its fifth edition of the 'Code to Learn Contest'. The contest allows the students a chance to show their coding capabilities.

With the latest 2018 edition of the Code to Learn contest, Google will invite students for developing a program by using Scratch and App Inventor. The program which is being developed can be anything ranging from games, a utilitarian app or animations and other programs which are better than others on various parameters.

Google also commented that the 'Code to Learn competition' is a platform for students to learn the basics of coding and build a strong foundation in Computer Science.

Further, it is also being reported that the Code to Learn contest is adopted by the Government of India under the guidance of the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan. However, this year the Code to Learn Contest is being conducted jointly by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), which is a worldwide society that promotes the scientific and educational computing along with IIIT Delhi, which is a research-oriented university that is based in New Delhi.

Students can register themselves for the Google Code to Learn contest now and the registration will be open until August 31, 2018. Google will allow the students in class 5-10 across India to register for the contest. The students will then need to submit their projects by the deadline mentioned on the official website. A panel of experts will be judging the entries and will shortlist 20 entries, among which five will be selected as the winners.

Further, the submissions in the contest will be accepted in three categories including the Category 1 (Class 5-6), Category II (Class 9-10) and Category III (class 9-10). Apart from this, Google will also be conducting training programs for the teachers who can further strengthen the skills and teach coding in an interactive manner.