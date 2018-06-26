ENGLISH

Google Classroom’s new update will prevent students from cheating

Google Classroom will now allow the teachers to organize assignments by topic and also group them with a module.

    We all know that Google is one of the biggest tech giants in the market which provides a wide range of products and services for the users. In addition to serving the general and business consumers, the company is also working toward improving education using its Google Classroom platform. For our readers who are unaware of the Google Classroom, we will like to add that the Google Classroom is a free web service that is designed and developed by Google for schools. The company is aiming towards simplifying creating, grading and distributing assignments in a paperless format.

    The service has been slowly gaining popularity and with the latest update released by Google, the service introduces a whole new set of features which are supposed to make things easy for the teachers and students. Google took it to its official blog post to announce the newly introduced features for its Google Classroom platform which includes new ways for the parents and the teachers to block the access to apps and browsers when the students are sleeping or focusing on their coursework.

    With the help of Google Classroom, the teachers will now be able to organize assignments by topic and also group them with a module. In addition to this, the 'People' page will allow the teachers to communicate easily with the students, fellow colleagues, parents, and guardians.

    The Google Classroom will also allow the teachers the ability to assign quizzes using Google Forums and 'lock' them in order to stop the students from navigating away from the page during a quiz. This is to ensure that the students don't cheat during the quiz. This will also cut down on parental controls in order to set "off hours" on the devices that are issued by the school.

    Also, in one of our recent articles related to Google, we covered that, Google Earth which is a geo-browser by the tech giant Google has received a new feature which will allow the users to calculate the distance between two different points on Earth along with mapping an area. The browser uses satellite imagery to present a 3D representation of planet Earth, read the complete story here.

    Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
