Google Earth’s Measure tool will allow users to measure distance and map areas

Google Earth which is a geo-browser by the tech giant Google has received a new feature which will allow the users to calculate the distance between two different points on Earth along with mapping an area. The browser uses satellite imagery to present a 3D representation of planet Earth.

The new mapping feature introduced by Google is called as Measure Tool and is available on Google Chrome and the Google Earth app for Android platform. Google took it to its official blog post to mention that the Measure Tool is one of the highly anticipated features and it is expected to be available for the Google Earth app on iOS platform as well.

For using the Measure Tool on the web, a user will first need to open the Google Earth website on Google Chrome. Once the homepage opens a user will then need to click on the ruler and pencil tab which is the last icon placed on the left side of the screen. After the Measure Tool is activated, a user will need to direct the crosshair to the initial point and tap on it and then after locating the final point they need to tap on it once more.

Once the above-mentioned steps are followed the users will be able to see a yellow line which is joining both the points on the map and a card at the top right corner of the screen. This will show the users the approximate distance between the two selected points.

Additionally, in order to map an area, users will need to draw a polygon with the crosshair symbol for measuring the area that can be covered by the points that are marked on the map. The distance between both the points is called displacements not distances considering the fact that measurement which is given by Google Earth doesn't include the change in the elevation. The results might also vary in the case of distance values for the areas that have an abundant 3D ground.

For the smartphones, the users will need to open the Google Earth app for Android and select the three-dot icon which is placed at the top-right corner of the home screen and then tap on the 'Measure' option for measuring distances between two points or to measure an area.