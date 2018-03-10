Google Assistant gets Media Playback control along with Notifications and more

Google the tech giant is rolling out new features for its AI assistant which is said to give users more control over the connected devices. As per some reports from the Beebom Google is all set to launch a bunch of new features to its Google Assistant which will offer an overall better user experience.

Let's have a look at what Google has in store for the users related to its AI assistant.

Improved media playback: A user will now be able to access and control additional playback content like a clip from a TV show etc. A user will also receive media notifications from where they can manage their playback.

Custom device actions: The new custom device actions allow a user to perform hardware specific tasks without the need of giving commands.

Subscriptions: A user will be able to subscribe to third-party actions and also get daily push notification updates.

The new features are available for action developers starting from today, however, the other users will be able to see the changes in the future as the updates roll out.

In one of our recent articles, we covered Google might be rolling out a new update for its video chat app Duo. Once the update is official a user will be able to record and send a 30 sec video message if and when the recipient is not picking up the call or declines the call for some odd reason.

Google also adds video voicemail feature to its Duo app. The video voicemail feature is quite simple in terms of its functionality. If the contact which the user is trying to contact misses the call or declines it, a "Leave video message" tab will pop up. A user can simply tap on the "leave a video message" tab to record a message and send it to the contact.

You can read the complete story here.