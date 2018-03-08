Google Duo gets new video and voicemail feature

Google has been bringing some updates for its apps and services on a regular basis lately. Now it is being reported that Google might be rolling out a new update for its video chat app Duo. Once the update is official a user will be able to record and send a 30 sec video message if and when the recipient is not picking up the call or declines the call for some odd reason.

Further, Google also adds video voicemail feature to its Duo app. The video voicemail feature is quite simple in terms of its functionality. If the contact which the user is trying to contact misses the call or declines it, a "Leave video message" tab will pop up. A user can simply tap on the "leave a video message" tab to record a message and send it to the contact. One interesting thing about this feature is that all the messages are end-to-end encrypted which means that the messages and the conversation are secure. Also, the messages will disappear after 24-hours making the conversation more secure.

