Google Assistant new update brings different colors for each voice

Google had recently rolled out six new voices for its Google Assistant during the I/O developer conference back in May this year. Now, a new update is being rolled out to the Google Assistant which adds to the visual appeal of the feature.

It is being reported that Google is releasing an update to its Assistant services which will assign different colors for its various artificial intelligence voice options. With the latest update, the AI (artificial intelligence) voice option which is being used by a user will be assigned a different color. The colors selected by the tech giant were on random basis hence it does not associate any one color with a specific gender or voice modulations.

Previously these voices were simply labeled as Voice 1, Voice 2, and so on along with alternating between male and female-sounding voices as the user scrolls through the list. However, along with the new update, Google will also assign a color to each voice as the user scrolls from left to right ina carousel layout.

Apart from the new UI, there is no new addition to the update. Similar to the previous version the Google Assistant still has the six voices that were introduced earlier. The new improved UI is appealing and it adds to the positive aspect of the Assistant making it more interesting to use.

The new update for Google Assistant colors is expected to roll out beginning today and is expected to be rolled out continuously through the week for the users based out of the US and are using English as a language option. If you want to check out the new feature then all you need to is to visit the Google Assistant's Explore screen> Settings>Preferenced>Assistant voice and the feature will be enabled.

