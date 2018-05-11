Google Assistant’s latest update brings Custom Routines

Google has recently concluded its annual developer conference I/O 2018. During the I/O 2018, Google has announced a whole lot of features and updates that it will be rolling out to its devices and services. Google Assistant was also not left behind, and some set of features are to be rolled out to the Assistant soon. The Google Assistant has already received six new voices with the latest update. The Assistant also received other features which include, Continued Conversation, Multiple Actions, Duplex, Pretty Please along with some other features that the tech giant's virtual assistant will receive in the coming days. Apart from the above-mentioned features, Google has also started rolling out the "Custom Routines" for the user.

The feature was announced back in March this year. The "Routines" is one of the most useful features that is being rolled out by the tech giant. The Custom Routines allows a user to set a single command to initiate a number of actions. Up until now the Assistant only accepted the Google's preset Routines, however with the latest update users will now be able to create their own custom routines.

When a user gives a command to the assistant that he/she has already set up for Routines, then it will perform the list of actions that are stored in that command. For example, if a user can get the Assistant to read the morning headlines for them, or heat their breakfast, start the coffee machine and even turn over the calendar appointments one after one, by simply using a single catchphrase like "Hey Google, I'm up".

It is also being reported that later this year, Google will be rolling out one more update that will enable the users to schedule routines for a specific day or specific time. Further, as a part of one of the major overhaul of the Google Assistant, the company has also announced a set of new features that it will be rolling out for its voice-based AI assistant. Google is also claiming that the software will available to approximately 500 million devices and is said to be compatible with over 5,000 IoT from 40 different brands.