Google believes CCI’s antitrust ruling will cause irreparable damage to its reputation

Google was penalized by India's antitrust watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), for abusing its dominant position in India's online web search market. The fine was imposed on Google back in February and Google had to shed $21.17 million (Rs 135.98 approx) out of its pocket for the same. Google was accused of manipulating search results in a way that it restricted its partners from using the other search services. This gave Google an upper hand over its rivals.

Now, as per some reports Google has challenged the CCI's ruling. Google claims that the verdict given by CCI could cause an 'irreparable' harm to the company's reputation.

This will further require the tech giant to overhaul its search operation in India from the scratch.

Google further commented on this that, 'If Google is restricted from entering into certain types of contracts while the appellate review is conducted, Google will be irreparably harmed'.

It is being reported that Reuters was able to have an exclusive look at the Google's pleas that was challenging the verdict. The pleas mentioned that CCI's order 'requires Google to change the way it conducts business in India on a lasting basis and the way it designs its search results page in India'. The regulatory body had also ordered Google to redact all such business terms immediately that discouraged its partners from using the search service of its rivals in India.

The Google's plea document further states that the CCI's verdict, that accuses the company of violating the Indian laws of Competition. It also claims that the wrong decision will have a greater impact rather than what appears on the surface. Google was also able to get a partial stay on the CCI's verdict. Google was able to get the stay by paying a small share of the fine imposed by CCI. This was possible because of a ruling by the Indian company law tribunal.

However, it seems that CCI is not Google's only opponent in its legal battle. This is because Matrimony.com, which is an Indian matchmaking website, has also filed a plea against the CCI's verdict raising questions on why Google was let go so easily.