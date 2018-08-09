Google brings native Windows 10 notification support for Chrome

Google has added the native support for desktop notifications on Windows with the Chrome 68 update. Google has been testing this feature for quite some time now. The tech giant had previously rolled out feature for the macOS with the Chrome 59 update. With the release of the new update, the desktop notifications will be sent through the Action Center. The new update will further allow the users to apply Windows 10 custom notification settings to the browser, reports Thurott.com.

Notably, the feature will make its way to all the users gradually. As per Peter Beverloo (@beverloo) from Google, the new feature is currently available for almost 50 percent of the Chrome users running the Chrome 68 version on Windows. It is being expected that the feature will eventually make its way to all of the remaining users running the Chrome 68 in the coming days. However, there is no specific information available on the dates. The users who are interested in turning on the feature and don't want to wait can also activate the feature manually. The native Windows 10 notification support feature can be enabled via 'chrome://flags > Native Notifications'.

"Users can also choose to limit the number of notifications that are displayed, as well as their priority in the Action Center. And secondly, you can avoid getting distracted when you are in Windows 10's Focus Assist (Quiet Hours) mode."

With the latest update, Google Chrome is now one of the major web browsers which have added the support for native Windows 10 notification. The other browser in this league is the Microsft's Edge browser. The other web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and others are yet to add the support for native Windows 10 notification. Also, Chrome had the unofficial support for the Windows Timeline using an extension; however it had to be taken down because of some copyright issues.

In addition to this, another extension which was pulled off due to some trademark issues that enabled the unofficial support for Windows Timeline. However, it was only for a brief period of time. It is expected that a 'fixed version' of the extension is yet to arrive which we hope will be available soon in the coming days.

