Google Chrome Desktop version might soon receive Material Design 2 overhaul

After the announcement of the first developer preview of Android P back in March, the users have been receiving a number of revamped Material Design 2 interface. The users might also have heard about the code commits related to the design of Chromium Gerrit which was released back in February and showed that Google was all set to introduce the 'Material Design 2' to its Chrome web browser. Following that Google began testing the revamped design language in April, this year. It was being expected that a stable version of the design will be available by September. Now, some latest reports suggest that the company might be able to meet the time-frame and release the interface on time.

François Beaufort, an open-source Chromium evangelist has mentioned that the new updated design language is now being rolled out for the latest builds of Chrome on the canary channel for the Windows, Linux and Chrome OS platforms. The new interface will also be available for the Mac users going forward. However, the Mac users will need to switch it on manually by setting some experimental flags.

Also, the new interface will come along with a number of visual improvements such as a new address bar, newly designed tabs along with updated colors. Beaufort further mentions that an Omnibox suggestion icons, pinned tabs, alert indicators, and strip coloring might also see some changes with the newly redesigned interface.

The design overhaul brings rounded ends to the address bar which gives it an elliptical shape whereas the tabs will now be available in rectangular shapes and have rounded edges which is different from the currently available trapezoid shapes.

It is also expected that the tech giant might also redesign Chrome on Android soon in the coming days. It is also expected that the Android version of the Chrome browser will feature a horizontal tab-switcher. Google has been testing this feature in the recent builds of software which has already been made available with the latest build of Android P Beta version.

Also, in one of our recent articles on Google, we covered that the company has also made the Morse code input available to the Gboard for iOS. The new feature comes with a certain set of improvements which were not introduced with the Android version; you can read the complete story by clicking on this link.