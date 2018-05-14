Google Clips receive Family pairing mode along with improved AI scene recognition

The recently concluded Google I/O developer conference was mostly about the AI features. However the tech giant's AI-backed hardware product i.e the 'Google Clips' camera was not able to grab much attention. Google has further mentioned that the camera will be getting improved scene recognition along with pairing support for multiple devices.

According to an official blog post from Google, the tech giant has improved the AI model for the Google Clips. With the improved AI model it will now be better at scene recognition specifically for hugs, kisses, jumps and dance moves. The Google clip is meant to capture these moments automatically.

This further implies that a user will now be able to simply switch on the AI camera and place it on a spot suitable for it to capture the action. A user will also no longer need to wait for a picture-perfect moment and also not be worried about missing the opportunity of watching their kids dance or smiles in their absence. Google has also further mentioned that:

Google Home Unboxing and Setup process - GIZBOT

Clips' improved intelligence can help you capture more of the candid and fleeting moments that happen in between those posed frames we are all so familiar with.

Google also says that the families have also been requesting the ability to pair more than a single device to Google Clips. Considering this Google has also released a feature called "Family pairing". The latest feature that comes with the update will allow more than one member of a family to connect, view and share content.

Further, these updates make Google Clips even more family oriented, which makes it possible for a user to be able to capture every brief moment without experiencing any kind of hassles. Also, the companion app for the AI camera has received some minor improvements. These set of improvements come with the ability to show the user automatically trimmed clips.