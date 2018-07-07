Google contradicts the reports of security breach at Google Docs following the Yandex controversy

Google has recently released a statement in which it is denying the fact that the integrity of Google Docs was compromised in any way. This comes following the reports from Russian media that a number of files which were primarily meant for private use were being cataloged by the Russian leading search engine, Yandex.

Google has mentioned it in a statement that the Google Docs is secure and contradicting to the reports that the indexed documents were either being intentionally made public by their authors, or a hyperlink for the documents was published on a platform which is accessible by the public. This makes the documents easily searchable by web-crawlers, including the ones from Yandex.

Google further commented on the matter and said, "Saving and protecting users' personal data is our main priority. Google Documents is a highly protected tool for joint work and it is working correctly".

The issue was first spotted after a number of internet users in Russia began posting such documents on social media earlier this week. A number of such files also contained some sensitive user information like a specifically disturbing internal memo from the country's Tinkoff Bank. The information consisted of how the company was knowingly discriminating against the users based on their sexual preferences, race, and origin. The bank, however, has disowned the memo and has blamed an employee for this discrimination.

On the other hand, Yandex has also denied to the fact that its crawlers have cataloged private documents on the internet. According to a report from the Beebom, Ilya Grabovsky a spokesman for Yandex has stated that currently the company catalogs "the open part of the Internet, meaning the pages that are accessible by hyperlink without a login and password". He further went on to claim that files which were in were in question were also appearing on other search engines.

It is also being reported that after the report came to light, the company has stooped creating hyperlinks to the Google Docs. However, as per Meduza which is a Riga-based online newspaper and news aggregator in the Russian language, the company had not offered any satisfactory response for the situation rather it said that its security team was in touch with Google following the incident in order to grab their attention to the fact that these files might contain some private and sensitive information.