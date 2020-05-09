ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Delivers $5,000 Worth Of Devices To User By Mistake

    By
    |

    Google Store is an online hardware device shipper, managed by Google. It sells many accessories like Google Pixel devices, Nest products, earbuds, phone cases, chargers, etc. And, there are times when these e-commerce websites make errors while shipping.

    Google Delivers $5,000 Worth Of Devices To User By Mistake

     

    One such recent of shipping error occurred from Google recently. A buyer who only ordered a black Pixel 4 but received the devices worth about $5,000 instead.

    The buyer posted a story of this wrong shipping from Google on Reddit. He mentioned that he had ordered a black Pixel 4 with a price tag of $500. But when he received the package, he found that it contained a total of ten devices, costing around $5,000.

    The buyer further mentioned that he thought for a moment that he had won a lottery. He even thought he would keep all the phones but his wife and he decided that they would return the extra phones to Google.

    Despite not wanting to, when he informed Google of their wrong shipping, Google asks for pictures of their packing slips and products. The picture sent by the buyer had only extra phones as he had taken out his device.

    Finally, the company informs the buyer that FedEx will go to pick up the devices. It took Google more than two days to report that. However, the tracking slip listed only eight phones, leaving the ninth one is unaccounted.

    Eventually, Google collects the first eight phones from the buyer and then asks the buyer to send the additional phone along with another tracking slip.

    In the end, maybe everything is settled but the buyer has to deal with some problems. They just kept their device and did the right thing by returning the rest of the phones.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google app smartphone news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X