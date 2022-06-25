Google Donates 30,000 Pixel Phones To Ukraine, Afghanistan Refugees News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sundar Pichai, the Google CEO has announced that the company has donated 30,000 Pixel smartphones for the refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine who arrive in the US. Besides this, he also stated that the company has contributed $1 million each in grant funding and search advertisements.

Notably, this donation made by Google is a part of Pichai's participation in the Wecome.US CEO Council. He took to Twitter to reveal that tools such as Google Translate help refugees communicate with the new communities they move to. He stated that they are donating another batch of 20,000 units of Pixel phones to the Welcome.US CEO Council to let more Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers feel at home in the US.

Besides this, Google Search and Maps provide information to identify border crossings and avoid trouble, including SOS Alerts and temporarily disabling some live features to help protect the safety of local communities.

Google's Contributions To Refugees

A blog post by Google shared by Sundar Pichai revealed that the company has donated 30,000 units of Pixel phones so far for the refugees. In May this year, Pichai announced the first 17 recipients of Google's Ukraine Support Fund would receive financial support and mentoring from Google for Startups. Notably, it is a programme, which helps early-stage startups and businesses by connecting them with the right practices and people.

In March, in Poland, the Google CEO announced that Google's Ukraine Support Fund will help Ukrainian entrepreneurs maintain, as well as, grow their businesses despite the ongoing war. He went on to state that the first recipients will receive funding and mentoring from the programme - Google for Startups.

Furthermore, in the blog post, Google stated that its $5 million fund will help in allocating the Ukrainian startups with equity-free cash awards this year. The fund will help the entrepreneurs in growing their businesses, building a foundation for the post-war economic recovery and strengthening their community.

Select startups from the country that is impacted by the war will get up to $100,000 as non-dilutive funding. They will also get ongoing Google mentorship, Cloud credits, and product support, stated the tech giant while announcing the first beneficiaries of the fund.

