Google Doodle celebrating International Women's Day with inspirational quotes

Today is International Women's Day and Google is also celebrating the day in its own doodle style. The home page of the search engine giant has created a special doodle which represents a slideshow. When you open google.com today you will see this beautiful doodle which showcases some inspirational quotes in different languages. According to Google, these quotes are written by 13 female trailblazers. All the quotes in the doodle are based on "women empowering women" theme.

"The process of choosing the thirteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world," Google said in the doodle post. The especial doodle is created by Melissa Crowton, the American illustrator.

Here is the list of speakers who have written the 13 inspiring quotes

Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian writer

Millicent Fawcett, British writer and suffragette

Zaha Hadid, British-Iraqi architect

Emma Herwegh, German writer

Dr Mae Jemison, American astronaul and physician

Frida Kahlo, Mexican artist

Mary Kom, Indian boxer

Clarice Lispector, Brazilian novelist

Yoko Ono, Japanese multimedia artist

George Sand, French novelist

Sanmao, Chinese-born Taiwanese writer

Marina Tsvetaeva, Russian poet

NL Beno Zephine, an Indian diplomat

Women's Day was first celebrated on Feb 28, 1909, in New York. Later in 1910 at the International Women's conference, it was decided that March 8 will be celebrated as International Women's Day across the globe. On this special occasion, we wish you a very Happy International Women's Day.

