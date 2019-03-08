TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Google Doodle celebrating International Women's Day with inspirational quotes
Here's how Google celebrates International Women's Day with 13 inspirational quotes on Google Doodle.
Today is International Women's Day and Google is also celebrating the day in its own doodle style. The home page of the search engine giant has created a special doodle which represents a slideshow. When you open google.com today you will see this beautiful doodle which showcases some inspirational quotes in different languages. According to Google, these quotes are written by 13 female trailblazers. All the quotes in the doodle are based on "women empowering women" theme.
"The process of choosing the thirteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world," Google said in the doodle post. The especial doodle is created by Melissa Crowton, the American illustrator.
Here is the list of speakers who have written the 13 inspiring quotes
- Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian writer
- Millicent Fawcett, British writer and suffragette
- Zaha Hadid, British-Iraqi architect
- Emma Herwegh, German writer
- Dr Mae Jemison, American astronaul and physician
- Frida Kahlo, Mexican artist
- Mary Kom, Indian boxer
- Clarice Lispector, Brazilian novelist
- Yoko Ono, Japanese multimedia artist
- George Sand, French novelist
- Sanmao, Chinese-born Taiwanese writer
- Marina Tsvetaeva, Russian poet
- NL Beno Zephine, an Indian diplomat
Women's Day was first celebrated on Feb 28, 1909, in New York. Later in 1910 at the International Women's conference, it was decided that March 8 will be celebrated as International Women's Day across the globe. On this special occasion, we wish you a very Happy International Women's Day.