    International Women's Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs

    Celebrate Women’s Day with WhatsApp sticker packs!

    By
    |

    As it is International Women's Day today (March 8), there are several offers that are available online. There are offers on smartphones, accessories, speakers and other electronic products. Besides these, Google has put up an inspirational doodle with quotes for women.

    International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp launches new sticker packs

     

    On the occasion of International Women's Day 2019, even the messaging platforms are celebrating with dedicated sets of stickers for their users. Well, the talk is about WhatsApp and Hike as these instant messaging platforms have come up with sticker packs for their users to share with their family and friends to celebrate the day.

    Women's Day stickers

    Hike has come up with an array of animated sticker packs on account of Women's Day. The company adds that these stickers have a wide range of expressions with slangs equality, excuses, women empowerment and popular phrases among others. Besides Hike, WhatsApp has also come up with some sticker packs centered around Women's Day. These sticker packs are dubbed Feminist, Salty, Fearless & Fabulous, Shreya Doodles and Dibujando Los Dias.

    WhatsApp already supports stickers and can be used to send various stickers. The app has a number of sticker packs including Great Minds with popular figures such s Princess Cleopatra, Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn, Diana, the Princess of Wales, Marilyn Monroe and Virginia Woolf to mention a few. With the help of stickers, it is possible to convey what's in your mind with a cute expression. So, this Women's Day, you can send wonderful and attractive stickers to the women in your contact list via WhatsApp.

    Besides this, it is also possible to create your own WhatsApp stickers. There are third-party apps that let you create your own customized stickers just by clicking selfies. These custom-created stickers can be shared with those on your contact list on WhatsApp.

    Friday, March 8, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
