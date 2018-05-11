Google Drive web version receives Gmail like makeover

Google has recently started rolling out the updated Gmail web interface for the users. The new update brings a slew of features along with a newly updated UI for Gmail. The updated Gmail features Google's material design elements as well. Now, the tech giant has brought an updated redesigned Google Drive for the web.

Unlike the Gmail, which received a whole lot of feature, the Google Drive's new design comes void of new features. This seems to be more of a design upgrade rather than being a complete overhaul of the service.

Google commented that "We built that this new interface to create a responsive and efficient experience for Drive users and to feel cohesive with other G Suite products, such as the recently redesigned Gmail".

The major changes that Google has made to the web version include the relocation of a few icons and buttons on the landing page of the updated Google Drive UI. Along with this, there have been some visual tweaks are made to make the drive a bit more colourful. Also, the redesigned Google Drive is will be rolled out for the users in a phased manner and it will be made available for the rest of the masses soon.

Let's have a look at what all changes are made to Google Drive's new UI:

1. The "Google Drive Text" that was earlier placed on the top left corner of the homepage has now been replaced with the Google Drive logo.

2. Users have added a custom company logo to their account when it comes to G Suite, now the logo will be shown in the top-right corner instead of the top-left

3. The settings icon now has been moved from the second row of tools to the top row.

4. The Help Center icon is also shifted to the top row and it now it is placed beside the Settings icon.

5. The Google Drive's background is now white, unlike the previous grey version.

6. The 'NEW' files or folder button is now available in white and pill-shaped and is completed with a Google-colored '+' like in Gmail.

7. The header font has not gone through any changes and still remains the same.

8. The files and folders now have rounded edges in the UI.