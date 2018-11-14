Google expands its Safety Center to India with nine Indian languages

With an aim to empower users to stay safe online, Google has rolled out its newly expanded Safety Center in India, a platform designed to help users manage their privacy and security as they surf the web.

With its new safety center users across India will get access to a wide range of tools and resources, right from basic security guidelines, to information on important topics like data security, privacy controls, and important tips for ensuring family-friendly experience on the web.

Mark Risher, Director of Product Management at Google said, "Over the years we've created many tools and are always improving them so users are in control. The Google Safety Center is part of our ongoing commitment to give users tools and information so they know how their data is used in Google services, and they are empowered to stay safe online."

The newly expanded Safety Center will be made available in nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Sunita Mohanty, Director Trust & Safety at Google said, "India today is the second largest Internet user base in the world. With improved connectivity and affordable smartphones and data, Indians are taking to the web in a big way!

Mohanty said, "And while the Internet has made life easier for everyone and offers so many opportunities to explore, create and collaborate across all age groups, users online or those coming online for the first time, need to be aware of the possible negative experiences that they may incur on the web. This makes it important for us educate users and create awareness on the possible dangers and threats they can be exposed to when surfing the net, and also the many tools available online to keep them in control of their data and privacy."

Furthermore, Google has introduced many tools including Google Account providing users access to all the settings to safeguard their data and privacy.

With Privacy Checkup and My Activity, users can quickly review and adjust the data Google uses to personalize their experience and also choose to delete the activity data connected to their account.

Meanwhile, Google is also doubling down on family safety and security. The Family Link app aims to empower parents to set digital ground rules by managing their Google Accounts, device, and app usage.