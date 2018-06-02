Google to fix the ‘language detection’ bug that reveals text messages on Search app

Google, the tech giant has recently acknowledged the so-called weird bug that displays a user's text message on the Google app. This specifically happens when any user types phrases like the "the1975.com" and "izela viagens" in the search bar. Google has named the bug as a "language detection bug" and the company has promised that it will be releasing a fix for the same in the coming weeks.

According to a Reddit user who has claimed to have identified the bug almost five days ago says that it is the "weirdest glitch I have come by". A number of other users also responded on the post, confirming that the bug had also affected them and they can also see their text messages when they typed the above-mentioned phrases like "the1975.com" and others.

Google has further claimed that it was able to isolate the source of the bug in the Google Search app "which erroneously interpreted certain phrases as a request to view recent text messages". Also, it is also worth noting that the Google app is also capable of displaying text messages when a user types "show me my text messages" in the search bar.

Google had also said that the bug majorly affected those users who had given the Search app the permission to open and read text messages. Also, it is being reported that a fix has also been implemented and is expected to be available for the users "over the next few days" according to a Google spokesperson.

It is also being reported that the 'the1975.com" bug has been fixed however the other command still opens up the text messages. The fix is said to be on the server side as the bug was resolved without the need for users to update their app.

Google, on the other hand, has not yet commented on what could be the reason that these two "random" phrases affected the app. Well, we are looking forward to a complete fix and expect that Google will resolve the issue soon.