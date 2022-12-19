Just In
Google For India 2022: Everything That Google Announced
At the eighth annual Google For India event, the tech giant announced a host of new initiatives and features for one of its biggest markets in the world. This includes updates to the Google Files app, where the company will be integrating the government's Digilocker app for Android smartphones, to AI handwriting recognition for doctor's prescriptions, and bilingual search, and a transaction search feature for Google Pay, among others.
Google Files Get Digilocker
Google announced a collaboration with National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to help people get easy access to their digital identification documents directly in the Files app by Google on Android smartphones.
Google said the Digilocker documents stored in the app for Android devices will be stored in a secured, isolated environment that can be only accessed using an unique lock-screen authentication system from Digilocker.
Transaction Search in Google Pay
Furthermore, Google introduced search functionality in its popular payments app, Google Pay. Users will now be able to track their expenditures on the UPI app using the feature. The feature also allows users to raise their concerns pertaining to their transactions in local languages. The payment has also deployed artificial intelligence which Google calls safety engine, that maps an aggregate fraud pattern and warns users if it detects suspicious activity. Furthermore, the Pay button on the app activates after a few seconds of initiating a transaction with an unknown person, giving users a moment to think before transacting.
AI to Help Understand Doctor's Handwriting
At the event, Google announced a 'state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning model' that can identify and highlight medicines in handwritten prescriptions, in the infamous bad handwriting of doctors. Google said the feature will "act as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists."
Google showcased a demo of the feature, which is currently under development, where a special tool in the Google Lens app was able to parse through an illegible handwritten prescription to show all the medicines listed, along with their description, direction to use, composition and side-effects. The tool also helps with pronouncing the names of the medicines when users visit a pharmacist, through a button at the bottom of the app.
