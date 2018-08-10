Google Independence Day Sale: Grab smart speakers with heavy discounts

E-commerce website like Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm is offering a bundle of deals on the occasion of Independence Day. Google is also there in the race and the search giant is hosting an Independence Day sale for the Google products like Google Home, Google Home Minni, and Google Chormecast. The sale is already started from August 10 and last till August 12.

During the sale, you will be able to avail some interesting discounts on these three products. So if you are looking to buy and then you can check out the products on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma.

Offers and discounts

Under the deals, you will be able to avail Rs 1000 discount on the Google Home Mini and the currently available price is Rs 3,499. The Google Home is priced at Rs 7,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, Google Chromecast sees a price cut of Rs 900 and it is available at Rs 2,499.

The Google Home and Google Home Mini are smart speakers from the company, where the Google Chromecast is a video streaming dongle which you can attach to your TV with the help of HDMI cable. It will offer smart TV-style connectivity, and give access to various online streaming services.

The regular price of Google Home is Rs 9,999, so this would be a good deal if you are planning to buy a smart speaker in this budget. The smart speaker uses Google Assistant, which is an AI-based assistant that gives you information from your Google account. It assists you by providing information based on Google searches, just like the one available on your Android-powered smartphone.

You can also link your speaker to music subscription services and stream music directly.

The Google Home Mini comes with the same functionality as its elder sibling, but it has a smaller speaker and form factor. But a smaller form factor makes it more convenient to travel. Both the speakers need internet for full functionality.

Chromecast plays a link between a smartphone and a TV. Users can use the streaming services on their TV with the help of their smartphone. All the three devices are capable of working with various services like YouTube, Google Play Music, Netflix, Saavn and Gaana.