Google launches Project Stream to solve biggest challenges of streaming

Starting on October 5, a limited number of participants will get to play the latest in this best-selling franchise at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test

By

    Search engine giant Google has announced the launch Project Stream to solve some of the biggest challenges of streaming.

    Google announces Project Stream

    "We've been working on 'Project Stream', a technical test to solve some of the biggest challenges of streaming. For this test, we're going to push the limits with one of the most demanding applications for streaming a blockbuster video game," Catherine Hsiao, Product Manager, Google, wrote in a blog post.

    We've partnered with one of the most innovative and successful video game publishers, Ubisoft, to stream their soon-to-be-released Assassin's Creed Odyssey to your Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop.

    Starting on October 5, a limited number of participants will get to play the latest in this best-selling franchise at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test, he said.

    The technology and creativity behind these AAA video games are extraordinary-from the incredible detail and life-like movement of the characters' skin, clothing, and hair, to the massive scale of the world in which the game unfolds, down to every last blade of grass.

    According to Google the idea of streaming such graphically-rich content that requires near-instant interaction between the game controller and the graphics on the screen poses a number of challenges. When streaming TV or movies, consumers are comfortable with a few seconds of buffering at the start, but streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphics degradation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
